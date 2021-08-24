Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- Hatred and discrimination were routine for Rohingya without peace for one moment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 13 opposition party lawmakers suspected of property speculation (Kookmin Daily)
-- 13 opposition lawmakers suspected of engaging in illegal property deals (Donga llbo)
-- Parliamentary committee OKs bill mandating surveillance cameras in operating rooms (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 13 opposition party lawmakers suspected of property speculation (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party's presidential hopeful Lee Jae-myung to introduce taxes for carbon and land (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Tightened loan policy causes panic among renters (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 12 main opposition lawmakers suspected of property speculation (Hankyoreh)
-- Parliamentary committee OKs bill mandating surveillance cameras in operating rooms (Hankook Ilbo)
--Mirae Asset to invest 300 bln won in meat substitute venture (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Third wave of financial investment is global investment (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Bolt recall sends LG Chem shares into free fall (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- US holds no hostile intent toward NK, wants dialogue: nuclear envoy (Korea Herald)
-- Public divided over housing Afghan refugees on US bases (Korea Times)
