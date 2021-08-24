(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 24)

Rather, Seoul-Tokyo ties seem to have been further strained in the wake of Moon's decision not to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games last month. The decision was made as Moon was disappointed with the Japanese government's refusal to take what Seoul saw as a reciprocal measure needed to move forward bilateral relations. Moon and his aides were said to specifically hope that Tokyo would lift curbs on the export of high-tech materials to South Korea, which it imposed in an apparent reprisal for the 2018 ruling by the top court here.