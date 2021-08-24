(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 24)

A series of heartbreaking news updates are pouring out from the chaotic scenes of Afghanistan after the Taliban's rapid takeover of the war-torn country. One of the most tragic is the footage showing some Afghan parents tossing their babies to American soldiers over a high wall topped with barbed wire at Kabul's airport, desperately asking for the safety of their loved ones. There are also reports about the Taliban's brutal retaliations and human rights abuses. Sadly enough, women have become most vulnerable to those misdeeds.