(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 24)

The Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission announced Monday that 12 lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) are suspected of irregular real estate dealings. The commission reached its conclusion after looking into real estate deals of PPP legislators and their families over the past seven years. One case involves the purchase of an apartment under another person's name. Two cases are of alleged tax evasion, four involve alleged violation of construction laws, and six involve alleged agricultural law violations. The commission said that Rep. Kim Eui-kyeom, a lawmaker from the minor opposition Open Minjoo Party, an ally of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), is also suspected of taking advantage of information acquired in his position to strike a real estate deal.