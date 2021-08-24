Melfas to raise 10 bln won via stock sale
All News 07:41 August 24, 2021
SEOUL, AUGUST 24 (Yonhap) -- Melfas Inc. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10 billion won The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.52 million common shares at a price of 2,834 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
