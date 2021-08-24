Tuesday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:06 August 24, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/22 Rain 60

Incheon 28/22 Rain 60

Suwon 29/23 Rain 60

Cheongju 30/23 Rain 60

Daejeon 28/23 Rain 60

Chuncheon 27/21 Rain 80

Gangneung 26/22 Rain 70

Jeonju 30/24 Rain 60

Gwangju 29/24 Rain 70

Jeju 31/27 Rain 60

Daegu 30/24 Rain 60

Busan 28/24 Rain 90

(END)

