(LEAD) Colombian President Duque arrives in S. Korea for summit with Moon
(ATTN: UPDATES with Moon's comments from 7th para; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Colombian President Ivan Duque on Tuesday began a three-day state visit to South Korea, which includes a summit with President Moon Jae-in on establishing a comprehensive bilateral partnership in key areas.
Duque arrived in South Korea earlier Tuesday via Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, officials said. He is scheduled to hold a summit with Moon at Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday, the second day of his South Korean state visit.
According to officials, the state visit was arranged at the invitation of the South Korean president to mark the 10th anniversary of a bilateral strategic partnership and the 70th anniversary of Colombia's participation in the 1950-53 Korean War this year.
The two leaders plan to exchange ideas on achieving economic recovery in the post-coronavirus era based on their signature growth policies. They are also expected to forge comprehensive partnerships in key areas such as digital transition, eco-friendly infrastructures, and bio and agriculture industries.
Moon also plans to deliver Seoul's willingness to support Colombian veterans of the Korean War and their families, as well as contribute to the modernization of the South American nation's military. Following the summit, the two leaders plan to adopt a joint statement on their discussions.
Duque's other itineraries include visits to the Seoul National Cemetery and the International Vaccine Institute on Wednesday. He will leave the country Thursday after making stops at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the heavily-fortified inter-Korean border area, and the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul.
Moon wrote on social media that he "sincerely welcomes" Duque's arrival in South Korea, pointing out that the Colombian leader is the first overseas state guest from the Americas to arrive here since the pandemic.
"As the only combatant country from Central and South America that participated in the Korean War, Colombia is a true friend nation that shed blood for our freedom and peace," Moon said, adding that he was looking forward to Wednesday's summit.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Kazakh leaders agree to bolster strategic partnerships on new industries, climate, peace
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
(2nd LD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested use of American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
Typhoon Omais leaves behind flooded homes, damaged roads, railways in S. Korea