Expanded platforms call big-name film directors to small screen
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- As the entertainment horizon has been widened thanks to the advent of global streaming platforms, not only silver screen stars but also big-name film directors are making the switch to television or even smaller devices like mobile phones.
Director Lee Joon-ik of the historical dramas "The King and the Clown" (2005) and "The Throne" (2015) will make his small screen debut with "Beyond The Memory," an original series by Korean streamer Tving and a TV adaptation of a sci-fi romance novel titled "Good-Bye Yonder" by Kim Jang-hwan.
It is the first time that Lee, known as a master of period films, has turned his eye to a different genre on a different platform.
Renowned film director Yeon Sang-ho of the global hit "Train to Busan" (2016) is also attempting the crossover experiment.
Yeon wrote the screenplay of the mystery horror "The Cursed" (2020) on tvN and is now directing a new Netflix original series "Hellbound," based on his web comics with the same title.
Starring rising silver screen stars Yoo Ah-in and Park Jung-min, Yeon's first TV production is expected to be released later this year.
The Netflix original thriller series "Finger" will be directed by Jung Ji-woo, who has earlier worked on big-screen projects, including "Tune in for Love" (2019) and "Eungyo" (2012). It is his first TV directing since he made his directorial debut with the melodramatic thriller "Happy End" in 1999.
Star film director Hur Jin-ho, who has made a name for himself with melodramas, including "One Fine Spring Day" (2001) and "Christmas in August" (1998), is also making a challenge on a different platform.
His upcoming melodrama "Lost" will premier on cable channel JTBC on Sept. 4, starring Cannes-winning actress Jeon Do-yeon.
Kim Jee-woon, who has taken been in charge of hit movies, including "The Age of Shadows" (2016) and "I Saw The Devil" (2010), will direct the webtoon-based sci-fi thriller "Dr. Brain," an Apple TV+ original.
He joined hands with "Parasite" star Lee Sun-kyun for his first small screen project.
Insiders said the influence of global streamers like Netflix, armed with bigger budgets, has been expanding on the local show business and consequently blurring the clear distinction of the formats. And the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend.
But some doubt the success of the film directors' rush to the small screen as it is not easy for them to meet the different demands of TV drama fans.
Written and directed by Lee Byeong-heon of the mega-hit Korean comedy film "Extreme Job," the romantic comedy "Be Melodramatic" (2019) fell flat.
Director Lee Chang-hee, who made the psychological thriller "The Vanished" (2018), took the helm of OCN's "Strangers from Hell" (2019), a horror thriller drama based on the popular webtoon of the same title, but also failed to make its presence felt.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Kazakh leaders agree to bolster strategic partnerships on new industries, climate, peace
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
(2nd LD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested use of American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
Typhoon Omais leaves behind flooded homes, damaged roads, railways in S. Korea