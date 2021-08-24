SHINee's Key set to release new song, album
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Key of South Korean boy band SHINee is set to drop a new song next week ahead of the release of his first solo album in 2 1/2 years, his management agency said Tuesday.
The song "Hate that..." will hit domestic online music services at 6 p.m. on Monday, before the release of the new album containing the track in September, according to SM Entertainment.
The 29-year-old's previous solo album was released in March 2019 on the day he enlisted in the military to begin his mandatory service. The album, "I Wanna Be," was a repackaged version of the artist's first full-length solo album, "Face."
The singer made his solo debut in 2018 and has remained a member of four-piece group SHINee since its formation in 2008.
He was discharged from the military in October 2020.
