Unification minister hold talks with U.S. nuclear envoy on N. Korea: official
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young met with the U.S. envoy for North Korea on Tuesday and discussed a coordinated approach to jump-start stalled talks with Pyongyang, an official said.
During the breakfast meeting, Lee and U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim shared their overall views on the current situation and discussed how to resume dialogue and cooperation with the North at an early date, the official said.
Kim's visit here comes amid chilled inter-Korean relations after the North blasted the South and the United States for going ahead with their joint military exercise and warned of a "serious security crisis."
