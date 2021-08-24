Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Barun Electronics to raise 5 bln won via stock offering

All News 13:35 August 24, 2021

SEOUL, AUGUST 24 (Yonhap) -- Barun Electronics Co. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 5 billion won(US$4.3 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 10 million common shares at a price of 500 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
