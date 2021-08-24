Go to Contents Go to Navigation

USFK reports 11 COVID-19 cases among new arrivals

All News 13:42 August 24, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Eleven people affiliated with U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), including six service members, have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here, the U.S. military said Tuesday.

The infected individuals arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on commercial flights between Aug. 7-21, according to USFK.

"All individuals have since been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at United States Army Garrison Humphreys or Osan Air Base," the U.S. military said in a release.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,286.

This file photo, taken Jan. 26, 2021, shows U.S. service members at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#COVID-19 #USFK #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!