USFK reports 11 COVID-19 cases among new arrivals
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Eleven people affiliated with U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), including six service members, have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here, the U.S. military said Tuesday.
The infected individuals arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on commercial flights between Aug. 7-21, according to USFK.
"All individuals have since been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at United States Army Garrison Humphreys or Osan Air Base," the U.S. military said in a release.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,286.
