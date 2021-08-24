FM Chung to visit Thailand, Laos this week
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will visit Thailand and Laos this week for talks with his counterparts to discuss bilateral ties, responses to COVID-19 and other regional issues, his office said Tuesday.
His planned trip to the countries from Thursday through Sunday is part of efforts to advance Seoul's signature New Southern Policy aimed at deepening economic and diplomatic cooperation with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), officials said.
"The foreign ministry expects Minister Chung's trip this time will contribute to the development of relations with the countries and to the effective implementation of the New Southern Policy," Choi Young-sam, spokesperson for the ministry, told a regular press briefing.
On Friday, Chung plans to hold talks with his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwinai and pay a courtesy call on Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha.
The following day, Chung is scheduled to meet his Laotian counterpart, Saleumxay Kommasith, and pay a courtesy call on Laotian Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh.
In June, Chung visited Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia during his first trip to Southeast Asia in his current capacity.
