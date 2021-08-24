(LEAD) GM Korea workers OK company's wage offer
(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 3-4, last para)
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., accepted the company's revised wage proposals for the year, the union said Tuesday.
In their second vote held Monday and Tuesday, some 65 percent of GM Korea's unionized workers agreed to accept the revised proposals that newly include 300,000 won (US$260) worth of repair coupons for Chevrolet brand vehicles and 200,000 won worth of gift certificates for traditional markets, union spokesman Cho Ha-soo said over the phone.
"With this positive momentum, we will continue our ongoing business normalization efforts as we committed," the company said in a statement.
GM Korea and its union held 15 rounds of wage negotiations since May amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic and sluggish sales.
Last month, union members voted against the tentative wage deal that includes an increase of 30,000 won in monthly base pay and a one-off bonus of 4.5 million won per person.
The union originally demanded an increase of 99,000 won in basic monthly pay, as well as a lump sum payment of over 10 million won in performance-related pay and a cash bonus per person. It also asked the company to suggest future vehicle production plans at the plants.
As for upcoming vehicle output plans, the company said it is hard to promise any production plans for now, the company said.
GM Korea has three plants -- two in Bupyeong, just west of Seoul, and one in Changwon, 400 kilometers south of the capital city. The plants' combined output capacity reaches 630,000 units a year.
From January to July, its sales fell 13 percent to 173,998 vehicles from 200,670 units in the year-ago period.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Kazakh leaders agree to bolster strategic partnerships on new industries, climate, peace
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) DP chief calls for swift OPCON transfer as lesson from Afghan crisis
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(2nd LD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested use of American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
New COVID-19 cases above 1,500, vaccinations to speed up