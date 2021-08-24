Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

August 24, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Hanwha 32,550 UP 550
LX INT 27,100 UP 400
JWPHARMA 27,650 UP 1,150
SamsungF&MIns 223,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,800 UP 600
Kogas 35,250 UP 1,400
HyundaiEng&Const 50,700 UP 1,600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,550 UP 250
CJ 100,500 UP 3,000
DB HiTek 59,000 UP 800
SK hynix 105,000 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 655,000 UP 2,000
SKNetworks 5,550 UP 160
TaihanElecWire 2,445 UP 15
Hyundai M&F INS 25,850 UP 600
DongkukStlMill 19,650 UP 1,400
Daesang 25,150 UP 950
HITEJINRO 32,300 UP 1,800
Yuhan 60,800 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 103,000 UP 2,000
ShinhanGroup 38,650 UP 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 169,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 90,700 UP 3,500
DL 71,400 UP 2,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,500 UP 100
KIA CORP. 81,200 UP 1,200
BukwangPharm 20,350 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 75,900 UP 100
Daewoong 35,100 UP 1,250
SamyangFood 82,200 UP 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,500 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 443,000 UP 13,500
TaekwangInd 1,034,000 UP 12,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,970 UP 120
LG Corp. 93,300 UP 3,800
KAL 29,800 UP 1,100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,340 UP 330
POSCO CHEMICAL 142,000 UP 3,000
BoryungPharm 17,900 UP 250
L&L 12,500 UP 450
(MORE)

