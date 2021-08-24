KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AmoreG 56,900 UP 2,100
HyundaiMtr 209,500 UP 5,500
ORION Holdings 15,950 UP 350
NEXENTIRE 8,330 UP 230
CHONGKUNDANG 127,000 UP 4,500
KCC 332,000 UP 42,000
SKBP 117,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,690 UP 250
POSCO 320,000 UP 10,500
LotteChilsung 138,000 UP 5,000
Shinsegae 262,000 UP 13,000
Nongshim 304,500 UP 8,500
SGBC 81,500 UP 800
Hyosung 112,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE 35,550 UP 1,100
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,500 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 47,650 UP 1,650
GCH Corp 31,200 UP 800
DB INSURANCE 58,500 UP 1,800
SamsungElec 75,600 UP 2,300
NHIS 12,900 UP 300
DongwonInd 235,000 UP 2,000
SK Discovery 49,100 DN 450
LS 65,800 UP 1,600
GC Corp 325,000 UP 15,500
GS E&C 40,700 UP 1,800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 770,000 DN 28,000
KPIC 222,000 UP 11,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,740 UP 220
SKC 149,500 DN 8,000
GS Retail 33,600 UP 850
Ottogi 528,000 UP 21,000
IlyangPharm 33,300 UP 1,950
F&F Holdings 48,250 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 171,500 UP 3,000
Hanssem 112,000 UP 1,000
KSOE 119,500 UP 4,000
MERITZ SECU 5,150 UP 195
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,050 UP 650
OCI 108,000 UP 2,500
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Kazakh leaders agree to bolster strategic partnerships on new industries, climate, peace
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) DP chief calls for swift OPCON transfer as lesson from Afghan crisis
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(2nd LD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested use of American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
New COVID-19 cases above 1,500, vaccinations to speed up