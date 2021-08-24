KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 73,800 UP 1,900
LS ELECTRIC 65,000 UP 2,400
KorZinc 508,000 UP 16,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,080 UP 220
HyundaiMipoDock 77,800 UP 3,600
IS DONGSEO 49,600 UP 700
S-Oil 90,500 UP 1,800
LG Innotek 208,000 UP 12,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 242,500 UP 6,500
HMM 39,300 UP 1,950
HtlShilla 88,600 UP 3,800
ZINUS 81,300 DN 200
Hanchem 289,500 UP 4,500
DWS 52,400 UP 2,500
KEPCO 24,150 UP 200
SamsungSecu 47,300 UP 1,250
KG DONGBU STL 15,000 UP 550
HYUNDAI WIA 84,100 UP 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 187,500 UP 7,000
Mobis 262,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,300 UP 500
S-1 81,500 UP 200
IBK 10,250 UP 200
SKTelecom 296,000 UP 3,000
SNT MOTIV 53,800 UP 500
HyundaiElev 49,900 UP 750
DONGSUH 29,000 UP 550
SamsungEng 21,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG C&T 131,500 UP 2,500
PanOcean 8,160 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 33,850 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 23,000 UP 250
KT 32,600 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 171,500 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,150 UP 850
KUMHOTIRE 5,940 UP 100
Hanon Systems 15,800 UP 400
SK 265,000 DN 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 66,300 UP 900
Handsome 37,900 UP 1,300
