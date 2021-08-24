Asiana Airlines 20,100 UP 1,800

COWAY 74,900 UP 400

LOTTE SHOPPING 106,000 UP 4,000

DSINFRA 14,400 UP 400

DSME 26,850 UP 1,050

DWEC 6,830 UP 200

DongwonF&B 204,000 UP 7,500

KEPCO KPS 37,700 UP 850

LGH&H 1,450,000 UP 34,000

LGCHEM 787,000 DN 11,000

KEPCO E&C 47,100 UP 2,500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,900 UP 1,400

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL189500 UP7000

LOTTE TOUR 18,650 UP 1,050

LG Uplus 14,000 UP 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 73,900 UP 1,800

KT&G 81,300 UP 800

DHICO 20,750 UP 950

Doosanfc 46,500 UP 3,000

LG Display 19,950 UP 250

Kangwonland 26,950 UP 800

NAVER 437,500 UP 8,000

Kakao 149,000 UP 500

NCsoft 847,000 UP 23,000

KIWOOM 118,500 UP 2,000

GS 41,150 UP 1,150

KIH 93,400 UP 2,500

CJ CGV 29,150 UP 1,950

LIG Nex1 47,000 DN 1,500

Fila Holdings 45,750 UP 1,600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,950 UP 700

HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,300 UP 1,600

Celltrion 282,500 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 183,000 UP 3,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,250 UP 1,650

HANWHA LIFE 3,365 UP 120

LOTTE Himart 31,850 UP 950

LGELECTRONICS 142,000 UP 1,500

DAEWOONG PHARM 167,500 UP 2,500

AMOREPACIFIC 225,500 UP 7,500

(MORE)