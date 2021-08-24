KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 20,100 UP 1,800
COWAY 74,900 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 106,000 UP 4,000
DSINFRA 14,400 UP 400
DSME 26,850 UP 1,050
DWEC 6,830 UP 200
DongwonF&B 204,000 UP 7,500
KEPCO KPS 37,700 UP 850
LGH&H 1,450,000 UP 34,000
LGCHEM 787,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 47,100 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,900 UP 1,400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL189500 UP7000
LOTTE TOUR 18,650 UP 1,050
LG Uplus 14,000 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,900 UP 1,800
KT&G 81,300 UP 800
DHICO 20,750 UP 950
Doosanfc 46,500 UP 3,000
LG Display 19,950 UP 250
Kangwonland 26,950 UP 800
NAVER 437,500 UP 8,000
Kakao 149,000 UP 500
NCsoft 847,000 UP 23,000
KIWOOM 118,500 UP 2,000
GS 41,150 UP 1,150
KIH 93,400 UP 2,500
CJ CGV 29,150 UP 1,950
LIG Nex1 47,000 DN 1,500
Fila Holdings 45,750 UP 1,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,950 UP 700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,300 UP 1,600
Celltrion 282,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 183,000 UP 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,250 UP 1,650
HANWHA LIFE 3,365 UP 120
LOTTE Himart 31,850 UP 950
LGELECTRONICS 142,000 UP 1,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 167,500 UP 2,500
AMOREPACIFIC 225,500 UP 7,500
