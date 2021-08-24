KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 24,050 UP 350
FOOSUNG 14,600 UP 300
SK Innovation 238,000 0
POONGSAN 34,650 UP 1,200
KBFinancialGroup 52,500 UP 1,400
Hansae 20,950 UP 900
LX HAUSYS 84,800 UP 2,800
Youngone Corp 41,050 UP 1,400
CSWIND 72,600 UP 700
GKL 15,700 UP 750
KOLON IND 76,000 UP 3,700
HanmiPharm 308,500 UP 7,000
BNK Financial Group 7,600 UP 210
emart 178,500 UP 6,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY461 50 UP900
KOLMAR KOREA 47,800 UP 1,700
HANJINKAL 66,100 UP 3,100
DoubleUGames 58,400 UP 1,900
CUCKOO 132,000 0
COSMAX 124,000 UP 5,000
MANDO 60,400 UP 3,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 956,000 DN 53,000
INNOCEAN 58,300 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 42,300 UP 1,200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,950 UP 300
Netmarble 132,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S65800 UP2000
ORION 126,000 UP 6,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,850 UP 400
BGF Retail 173,000 UP 5,500
SKCHEM 278,000 DN 17,500
HDC-OP 28,700 UP 950
HYOSUNG TNC 734,000 UP 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 545,000 UP 14,000
SKBS 304,000 DN 19,500
WooriFinancialGroup 10,950 UP 250
HYBE 288,500 UP 5,000
SK ie technology 204,000 DN 2,000
DL E&C 131,500 UP 3,500
LX HOLDINGS 9,810 UP 140
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Kazakh leaders agree to bolster strategic partnerships on new industries, climate, peace
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) DP chief calls for swift OPCON transfer as lesson from Afghan crisis
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(2nd LD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested use of American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
New COVID-19 cases above 1,500, vaccinations to speed up