FM Chung meets new USFK commander, discusses alliance, peninsula issues
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with new U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) commander Gen. Paul LaCamera on Tuesday to discuss the two countries' alliance and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, his office said.
Chung congratulated LaCamera on his inauguration last month and asked him to contribute to the development of the alliance, which the minister called the linchpin of stability and prosperity in the region, the foreign ministry said.
LaCamera said in turn that he would work to actively support the alliance by fulfilling his obligation to maintain the allies' robust combined defense posture, according to the ministry.
LaCamera took office in July to lead the USFK, as well as the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Korea and the United Nations Command.
