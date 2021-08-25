Manufacturers' biz sentiment rebounds for September
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment rebounded for September as exports have showed signs of a strong recovery, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The business sentiment index (BSI) for local manufacturers came to 96 for September, up from 92 for August, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The index measures manufacturers' outlook on business conditions in the following month. A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
South Korea's exports jumped 40.9 percent on-year in the first 20 days of August on the back of robust demand for chips, autos and petroleum products.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$32.2 billion in the Aug. 1-20 period, compared with $22.9 billion a year earlier, according to customs data.
The BSI for conglomerates came to 106 for September, up from 103 for August, while that of smaller companies reached 84, up from 79.
Meanwhile, the BSI of non-manufacturing businesses came to 81 for September, up from 78 for this month, the BOK said.
