S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 24, 2021
All News 16:32 August 24, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.042 1.015 +2.7
2-year TB 1.286 1.241 +4.5
3-year TB 1.438 1.389 +4.9
10-year TB 1.939 1.889 +5.0
2-year MSB 1.299 1.260 +3.9
3-year CB (AA-) 1.862 1.820 +4.2
91-day CD None None None
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
Most Saved
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Kazakh leaders agree to bolster strategic partnerships on new industries, climate, peace
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) DP chief calls for swift OPCON transfer as lesson from Afghan crisis
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(2nd LD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested use of American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
New COVID-19 cases above 1,500, vaccinations to speed up