Medicox to raise 15 bln won via stock offering

All News 17:27 August 24, 2021

SEOUL, AUGUST 24 (Yonhap) -- Medicox Co. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 15 billion won(US$12.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 10.29 million common shares at a price of 1,457 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
