Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kia, labor union reach tentative wage deal

All News 18:51 August 24, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean automaker Kia Corp. and its labor union on Tuesday reached a tentative wage deal without strikes for the first time in a decade amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic.

The deal includes an increase of 75,000 won (US$64.30) in monthly base pay, a bonus of 200 percent of monthly salary plus 3.5 million won, and a one-off special bonus of 2.3 million won.

The wage agreement is subject to a vote by union members on Friday, the union said.

Last month, its bigger affiliate Hyundai Motor reached a similar wage agreement without strikes for the third consecutive year.

Kia Corp.'s automotive factory in Gwangmyeong, southwest of Seoul, is seen in this photo taken on July 26, 2021. (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Kia #wage deal
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!