3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry said Tuesday that three military aircraft are carrying out operations to bring to Korea Afghan evacuees that aided the Seoul's government efforts to help rebuild the war-torn country.
"Operations are under way to bring to South Korea Afghan workers, who supported our government's activities in Afghanistan, and their family members by sending three military aircraft to Afghanistan and a neighboring country," the ministry said in a text message sent to reporters.
The Afghan workers worked at South Korea's diplomatic mission, hospital and job training center for years.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Kazakh leaders agree to bolster strategic partnerships on new industries, climate, peace
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) DP chief calls for swift OPCON transfer as lesson from Afghan crisis
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(2nd LD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested use of American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
New COVID-19 cases above 1,500, vaccinations to speed up
-
Typhoon Omais leaves behind flooded homes, damaged roads, railways in S. Korea