(LEAD) 3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry
(ATTN: ADDS photo, more details throughout, byline)
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean military aircraft are carrying out operations to bring to the country Afghan people who aided Seoul's efforts to help rebuild the war-torn nation, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Three military planes were sent to Afghanistan and a neighboring country to "bring to South Korea Afghan workers, who supported our government's activities in Afghanistan, and their family members," the ministry said in a text message to reporters.
The Afghan people worked at South Korea's embassy, hospital and job training center for years, the ministry said without providing further details, including the number of Afghan people to be airlifted to South Korea.
The evacuation came after the Taliban's seizure of power amid the ongoing U.S. troop pullout has raised fears of retaliation against Afghans who worked for America and its allied countries.
After the United States engaged in the war on terror in Afghanistan in 2001, South Korea conducted various military and relief operations, including the Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) activities from 2010-2014.
Earlier this week, Rep. Song Young-gil, the head of the ruling Democratic Party, said that South Korea should take to Korea some 400 Afghans who joined South Korea's reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan.
His remarks then sparked a debate pitting those favoring the acceptance of Afghan evacuees in line with the country's enhanced national stature against those raising potential security and other risks.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Kazakh leaders agree to bolster strategic partnerships on new industries, climate, peace
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) DP chief calls for swift OPCON transfer as lesson from Afghan crisis
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(2nd LD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested use of American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
New COVID-19 cases above 1,500, vaccinations to speed up
-
Typhoon Omais leaves behind flooded homes, damaged roads, railways in S. Korea