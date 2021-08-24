S. Korea, Indonesia hold first working-level '2+2 talks'
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Indonesia had discussions on security ties during their inaugural working-level two-plus-two talks on Tuesday.
The dialogue, held via teleconference, brought together four director-level officials from the defense and foreign ministries of the two sides, according to Seoul's ministries.
Among agenda items were bilateral relations, regional security conditions and ways to boost security cooperation, including their joint fighter jet development program, called the KF-21 project.
"During the meeting, Seoul and Jakarta noted their recent decision to resume the joint project of developing an advanced fighter jet, and vowed to work more closely to achieve good results," the ministries said in a press release.
Indonesia agreed to partner in South Korea's initiative aimed at developing a new fighter jet by 2026. But there had been speculation that Jakarta could quit the program as it failed to make due payments. It promised to shoulder 20 percent of the total development cost of 8.8 trillion won (US$7.6 billion), but around 700 billion won is overdue.
South Korea also proposed the swift launch of a joint committee for bilateral defense cooperation, the ministries said.
During the dialogue, the two sides agreed on the need for substantial progress in efforts to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy, and Indonesia vowed continued backing for Seoul's peace drive, according to the statement.
Also on the table was the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, and South Korea voiced support for ASEAN's role to resolve the matter, it added.
"This initial 2+2 meeting served as a chance for the two nations to strengthen communication as special strategic partners," it read.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
