Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- 1 out of 8 newly hired judges this year is former Kim & Chang employee (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Ruling party tries to turn back time,' critics say of media bill (Kookmin Daily)
-- Using majority, ruling party pushing ahead with passing controversial bills (Donga Ilbo)
-- Undeterred, household debts surpass 1,800 trillion won (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party suppresses 'freedom of expression," continues to push malicious bill (Segye Times)
-- Ignoring critical opinions, ruling party suppresses freedom of press (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong's decision: 250 trillion-won investment over 3 yrs, 40,000 new hires (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party tries to seal media bill, putting media reform on wrong track (Hankyoreh)
-- PPP breaks promise to strongly punish lawmakers suspected of property speculation, disciplines only half of them (Hankook Ilbo)
--Samsung to invest 240 trillion won in semiconductors, bio (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung's bet: 240 trillion won of investment over 3 yrs (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Samsung plans 3-year investment of $206 billion (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung to pour 240 trillion won into chips, bio and 6G over 3 yrs (Korea Herald)
-- 'Metaverse' becomes new growth engine (Korea Times)
(END)
