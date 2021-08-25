Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:05 August 25, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- 1 out of 8 newly hired judges this year is former Kim & Chang employee (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Ruling party tries to turn back time,' critics say of media bill (Kookmin Daily)
-- Using majority, ruling party pushing ahead with passing controversial bills (Donga Ilbo)
-- Undeterred, household debts surpass 1,800 trillion won (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party suppresses 'freedom of expression," continues to push malicious bill (Segye Times)
-- Ignoring critical opinions, ruling party suppresses freedom of press (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong's decision: 250 trillion-won investment over 3 yrs, 40,000 new hires (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party tries to seal media bill, putting media reform on wrong track (Hankyoreh)
-- PPP breaks promise to strongly punish lawmakers suspected of property speculation, disciplines only half of them (Hankook Ilbo)
--Samsung to invest 240 trillion won in semiconductors, bio (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung's bet: 240 trillion won of investment over 3 yrs (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Samsung plans 3-year investment of $206 billion (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung to pour 240 trillion won into chips, bio and 6G over 3 yrs (Korea Herald)
-- 'Metaverse' becomes new growth engine (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!