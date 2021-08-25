Korean-language dailies

-- 1 out of 8 newly hired judges this year is former Kim & Chang employee (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Ruling party tries to turn back time,' critics say of media bill (Kookmin Daily)

-- Using majority, ruling party pushing ahead with passing controversial bills (Donga Ilbo)

-- Undeterred, household debts surpass 1,800 trillion won (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party suppresses 'freedom of expression," continues to push malicious bill (Segye Times)

-- Ignoring critical opinions, ruling party suppresses freedom of press (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong's decision: 250 trillion-won investment over 3 yrs, 40,000 new hires (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party tries to seal media bill, putting media reform on wrong track (Hankyoreh)

-- PPP breaks promise to strongly punish lawmakers suspected of property speculation, disciplines only half of them (Hankook Ilbo)

--Samsung to invest 240 trillion won in semiconductors, bio (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung's bet: 240 trillion won of investment over 3 yrs (Korea Economic Daily)

