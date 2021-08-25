(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 25)

The prices of apartments in Seoul have nearly doubled in the past four years under the administration of President Moon Jae-in. Three laws on house leases enacted unilaterally by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, which holds a large majority in the parliament, produced the serious side effect of driving up jeonse prices, which in turn stimulated home price hikes. This vicious circle panicked many workers into rushing for loans to cope with exorbitant jeonse deposits or monthly rents, but the suspension of loans has now made it practically impossible to get them.