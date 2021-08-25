(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 25)

The governing DPK asked the 12 lawmakers under suspicion to leave the party voluntarily ― a move insufficient to assuage the public's outrage. Then only two lawmakers under the proportional representation system were expelled from the party, but without losing their National Assembly seats. On Tuesday, the opposition PPP decided to expell one legislator and recommended five lawmakers to exit the party on their own. But it took no action against six others who it claimed were cleared of suspicion.