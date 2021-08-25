(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 25)

Kwon Kyung-ae, a liberal lawyer, once characterized the Moon Jae-in administration as a body representing the liberal People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy (PSPD) and the Lawyers for a Democratic Society (LDS). Even the LDS has recently issued a statement calling for prudence from the DP to build a public consensus on its reckless crusade for media reform. The progressive lawyers' group stressed the need to dilute the amendment's excessive regulations for media organizations although it agrees to the punitive damages stipulated in the bill. (The bill allows punitive damages of up to five times the damages claimed against media companies for "fake news," for instance.) The statement criticized the DP for rushing to legislate what can be seen as oppression of the freedom of the press.