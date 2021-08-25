Wysiwyg Studios to raise 84.1 bln won via stock sale
All News 07:51 August 25, 2021
SEOUL, AUGUST 25 (Yonhap) -- Wysiwyg Studios Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 84.1 billion won The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 6.25 million common shares at a price of 13,450 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
