S. Korea calls for Colombia's support in seeking associate membership at PA
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade ministry called Wednesday for Colombia to support the country's efforts to become an associate member of a Latin American trade bloc in the latest effort to diversify its export portfolio.
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met his Colombian counterpart, Maria Ximena Lombana Villalba, in Seoul to discuss various trade issues, including South Korea's efforts to join deeper ties with the Pacific Alliance (PA), according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The Pacific Alliance is a trade bloc comprised of four countries: Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico. South Korea is currently one of the observer countries, which also include the United States, China and Japan.
"We request that Colombia, which is chairing the alliance this year, support South Korea's efforts to become an associate member," the ministry said in a statement.
The meeting came hours after Colombian President Ivan Duque held summit talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on establishing a comprehensive bilateral partnership in key areas. Duque arrived in Seoul on Tuesday for a three-day state visit.
Currently, South Korea has separate free trade agreements with Chile, Peru and Colombia. An associate membership at the PA, however, is expected to further bolster South Korea's economic ties with the member countries.
It would also be South Korea's first free trade agreement to be clinched with Mexico.
South Korea is a major importer of coffee products from Colombia, with the annual import volume reaching US$102 million in 2020, far above the $85 million purchased from Brazil and the $59 million from Ethiopia.
In return, South Korea's outbound shipments of parts for mobile devices reached $464 million in 2019, soaring from just $1 million in 2015, the ministry data showed.
