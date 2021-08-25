Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 August 25, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/23 Rain 80

Incheon 28/24 Rain 70

Suwon 28/24 Rain 80

Cheongju 28/25 Rain 90

Daejeon 27/24 Rain 80

Chuncheon 28/22 Rain 70

Gangneung 28/23 Rain 70

Jeonju 28/24 Rain 60

Gwangju 27/24 Rain 60

Jeju 30/25 Rain 60

Daegu 29/23 Rain 70

Busan 28/24 Rain 80

