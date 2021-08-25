Population mobility at 4-year low in July
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Koreans who moved to different residences in the country declined to the lowest in four years in July amid decreased housing transactions, data showed Wednesday.
The number of people who changed their residences fell 3.4 percent on-year to 563,000 last month, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the lowest number for any July since population mobility reached 543,000.
It also represented the seventh straight month of on-year decline after population mobility rose in December last year amid skyrocketing home prices.
The decline was mainly attributable to tepid housing transactions and fewer newly built apartments for people to move in to, according to the statistics agency.
The population mobility rate -- the number of those relocating per 100 people -- reached 12.9 percent in July, down 0.5 percentage points from a year earlier.
The government has unleashed a series of comprehensive measures to stem the rising home prices, but the regulations resulted in only a short-term letup.
Prices of apartments in the greater Seoul grew more than 1 percent for the seventh straight month in July as demand for home purchases remains strong, according to data by Korea Real Estate Board.
