Eco-friendly car registrations exceed 1 mln in S. Korea

All News 11:00 August 25, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's environment-friendly vehicle registrations exceeded 1 million in July on rising awareness of environmental issues and economic efficiency, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

The number of eco-friendly car registrations jumped to 1,003,539 at the end of July, up 22 percent from 820,329 at the end of 2020 and up 70 percent from 601,048 at end-2019, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

Eco-friendly vehicles include all-electric, hydrogen fuel-cell electric, plug-in hybrid and gasoline hybrid models.

The country's overall vehicle registrations, including imported vehicles, reached 24.7 million as of July, up 1.4 percent from 24.37 million at end-2020, the statement said.
