Eco-friendly car registrations exceed 1 mln in S. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's environment-friendly vehicle registrations exceeded 1 million in July on rising awareness of environmental issues and economic efficiency, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
The number of eco-friendly car registrations jumped to 1,003,539 at the end of July, up 22 percent from 820,329 at the end of 2020 and up 70 percent from 601,048 at end-2019, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
Eco-friendly vehicles include all-electric, hydrogen fuel-cell electric, plug-in hybrid and gasoline hybrid models.
The country's overall vehicle registrations, including imported vehicles, reached 24.7 million as of July, up 1.4 percent from 24.37 million at end-2020, the statement said.
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(LEAD) BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(LEAD) DP chief calls for swift OPCON transfer as lesson from Afghan crisis
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
Korean hit films set to be remade in U.S., Spain
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Tottenham's Son Heung-min healthy enough to play in World Cup qualifiers
-
(LEAD) 3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100