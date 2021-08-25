Some 380 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is set to airlift 380 Afghans to the country this week in a frantic operation to evacuate people who aided Seoul's efforts to help rebuild the war-torn Afghanistan, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Military aircraft carrying the evacuees were expected to depart from the Pakistani capital of Islamabad and land at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Thursday, Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon said.
South Korea sent the military transport aircraft to Islamabad on Monday to fly the Afghans out of Kabul, amid fears of Taliban retaliation for those who have allied with America and its allies.
The evacuees are medical professionals, vocational trainers, IT experts and interpreters who worked for Korea's embassy and its humanitarian and relief facilities in Afghanistan, as well as their family members.
"They are those who had worked with us for years but face terrorist threats," a senior Seoul official told reporters, stressing the evacuation was intended to fulfill "our moral responsibility."
Though the Taliban pledged to grant "amnesty to all people," burgeoning reports of Taliban brutality highlighted the urgency of the humanitarian operations.
The Afghans will come to Korea on short-term visas, which will switch to longer-term ones, officials said. It remains unclear whether they want to settle in Korea or find other opportunities outside the country.
The evacuation got under way after Seoul temporarily closed its embassy and evacuated its diplomatic staff to a country in the Middle East, as the security conditions worsened amid the ongoing pullout of U.S. troops and the Taliban's return to power.
Their planned arrival here comes amid a debate pitting those favoring the acceptance of Afghan evacuees in line with the country's enhanced national stature against those raising potential security and other risks.
