Broker arrested for allegedly forging documents to help Vietnamese get visas to enter S. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Police said Wednesday they have arrested a man who allegedly forged documents to help Vietnamese get a visa to enter South Korea.
Police apprehended the 52-year-old South Korean broker, surnamed Kim, in Vietnam in cooperation with local authorities on July 17.
He was repatriated to South Korea four days later, according to the police. Kim had been on Interpol's wanted list.
He was charged with making false corporate invitations to help 22 Vietnamese get a short-term visa from August 2017 to January 2018.
Among them, 18 were found to have entered the country. Police have yet to identify their whereabouts.
Kim was investigated by the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency in the southeastern port city and has recently been referred to the prosecution with the recommendation of indictment on charges of violating the immigration act.
Before his arrest, police nabbed his nine accomplices and handed them over to the prosecution. One later died.
