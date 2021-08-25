Military reports 4 COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Four service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total infections reported among the military population to 1,592, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
A newly enlisted soldier at the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, some 200 kilometers south of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 while in isolation after a series of infections were reported there, according to the ministry.
In the central city of Chungju, two airmen were found to have been infected after a vacation, and an Army officer in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, has tested positive after developing symptoms.
Nationwide, South Korea added 2,155 new cases Wednesday as Seoul reported a record high daily caseload of 677. The total caseload rose to 241,439.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
