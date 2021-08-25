(LEAD) S. Korea, Colombia agree in summit to bolster digital, environmental, cultural cooperation
(ATTN: UPDATES with presidents' remarks, joint statement, MOUs from 2nd para; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Colombia agreed during their talks here Wednesday to strengthen cooperation between the two countries especially in the digital, environmental and cultural fields.
President Moon Jae-in and his Colombian counterpart, Ivan Duque, noted the bilateral relationship is firmly based on "solidarity and friendship," as the two sides fought side by side during the 1950-53 Korean War.
Colombia is the only Latin American country to have dispatched combat troops to help South Korea. They established formal diplomatic ties in 1963 and upgraded the relations to a "strategic partnership" in 2011. Their free trade agreement took effect in 2016.
"The two leaders agreed to expand exchanges and cooperation between government offices, institutions and companies in Colombia's state-led infrastructure projects, including digital transformation for economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, establishment of sustainable traffic infrastructure and environmental protection, as well as water resource management and biodiversity conservation," a joint statement summing up the results of their talks read.
The presidents also agreed to promote cooperation in the cultural, arts, sports, tourism and education sectors, according to the 41-point document.
At the outset of the summit talks with the Colombian leader, Moon said he felt like he was "meeting a longtime friend."
He said South Korea always remembers young Colombians who bled together for the peace and freedom of South Korea seven decades ago.
"We will never forget the special friendship of Colombia that helped South Korea when it was in need," Moon stressed in front of pool reporters.
He added that the two countries' relations will further develop in handling such global issues as climate change, food, public health and the fourth industrial revolution.
Duque expressed hope for stronger partnerships especially in trade and high-tech industries.
"Cutting-edge technology sectors like the 5G networks is a stage for the win-win cooperation of both nations," he said.
He delivered Colombia's intent on joining the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), headquartered in Seoul, and Moon welcomed the move.
Meanwhile, Moon awarded the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, South Korea's highest medal of honor, to the Colombian president. Duque bestowed Colombia's Order of Boyaca on Moon. They exchanged the medals in recognition of contributions to each other's national development and security.
They attended a ceremony to sign the memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on working together in the fields of health care, remains excavation, culture and arts, agriculture, startups and veterans affairs.
Duque arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for a three-day state visit at Moon's invitation.
