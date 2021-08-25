New daily COVID-19 cases soar to record high in Seoul
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Seoul reported Wednesday an all-time daily high of nearly 700 COVID-19 patients.
According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters, the capital logged 677 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest-ever daily increase, as South Korea was struggling to fight the nation's fourth wave of the pandemic. Only four of the city's total were from overseas.
The latest daily tally broke Seoul's previous daily record of 660 set on Aug. 10. It also marked an increase of 239 from 438 on the previous day and an increase of 167 from 510 a week earlier.
The number of new daily coronavirus cases in Seoul has stayed above 500 since Aug. 10, excluding six days linked to weekends and holidays.
Health officials fear Seoul's COVID-19 cases will continue to rise steadily as the number of tests has again increased Monday, beginning this week.
The city's total caseload has now risen to 76,245 and 9,277 of them are currently in quarantine for treatment. The total number of COVID-19 deaths also increased by one to 575.
Nationwide, the number of new daily coronavirus cases spiked to 2,155 on Wednesday, the second highest figure on record.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(LEAD) BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(LEAD) DP chief calls for swift OPCON transfer as lesson from Afghan crisis
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
Korean hit films set to be remade in U.S., Spain
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Tottenham's Son Heung-min healthy enough to play in World Cup qualifiers
-
(LEAD) 3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100