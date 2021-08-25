N.K. foreign ministry defends Cuba's capture of American, boat seizure as 'legitimate measure'
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Wednesday that Cuba has captured an American attempting to smuggle people from Havana to the United States, calling it a "legitimate measure."
The North's foreign ministry made the claim in an article on its website, saying the American approached the eastern coast of the Cuban capital on a speedboat on Aug. 7 in an attempt to take several Cubans to the U.S.
"The Cuban Coast Guard seized the speedboat and captured the American who had violated the territorial waters of Cuba," the article said.
"This is a legitimate measure taken by Cuba to defend its national sovereignty," it added.
According to the article, the Cuban Interior Ministry announced on Aug. 22 that it had seized the speedboat and captured the American.
The North's foreign ministry has recently released several statements on Cuba, accusing the U.S. of plotting schemes to inflame anti-government protests in the Caribbean nation.
North Korea has been seeking to maintain closer ties with its traditional friendly countries, including Cuba, amid an impasse in nuclear negotiations with Washington.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(LEAD) BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(LEAD) DP chief calls for swift OPCON transfer as lesson from Afghan crisis
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
Korean hit films set to be remade in U.S., Spain
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Tottenham's Son Heung-min healthy enough to play in World Cup qualifiers
-
(LEAD) 3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100