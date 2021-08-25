Trade terms fall for 4th month in July
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's terms of trade dropped for the fourth consecutive month in July due to a sharp rise in prices of imported goods, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The nation's net terms-of-trade index for goods -- a gauge of overall trade terms -- declined 3.2 percent last month from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The figure is calculated by dividing the index for export prices by that for import prices. It shows the amount of imports a country can buy for each unit of exports. The base year is 2015, with a benchmark index of 100.
Last month, the index for customs-cleared export prices climbed 22.5 percent from the previous year, marking the eighth straight month of increase.
The index for import prices soared 26.6 percent from a year earlier due to rising crude and raw material prices.
The index for the value of the country's imported goods thus spiked 38.2 percent in July from a year earlier, marking the eighth consecutive month of increase, according to the data.
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(LEAD) BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(LEAD) DP chief calls for swift OPCON transfer as lesson from Afghan crisis
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
Korean hit films set to be remade in U.S., Spain
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Tottenham's Son Heung-min healthy enough to play in World Cup qualifiers
-
(LEAD) 3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100