The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 August 25, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.62 0.61
2-M 0.71 0.70
3-M 0.82 0.80
6-M 1.01 0.99
12-M 1.23 1.21
(END)
