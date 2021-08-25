Main opposition lawmaker offers to give up seat, end presidential bid over father's illegal land deal
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Yun Hee-suk, a rising freshman lawmaker of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), on Wednesday offered to give up her parliamentary seat and her presidential bid over her father's suspected violation of the farmland law in the past.
Yun was one of 12 PPP members identified Monday in a probe by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC) as being linked to allegedly irregular real estate dealings in the past. The probe was the latest in the ACRC's parliament-wide examination into property dealings linked to legislators in the past.
On Tuesday, the PPP leadership reviewed individual cases of the lawmakers in question and decided to expel one member and recommend five others to leave the party. Yun was cleared of charges by the party, as the case was that of her father's violation of the farmland law and not directly connected to Yun.
Yun, who rose to national fame last year from her parliamentary speech criticizing the government and the ruling party's set of new tenant protection laws, nonetheless decided to give up her seat and presidential bid.
"I will return my National Assembly seat to the constituents of the Seocho-gap district and the people," Yun announced during a press conference at parliament. "I am now suspending my journey in the primary for the presidential candidacy."
Yun also suggested that the ACRC probe was politically motivated, calling the investigation an "irrational move intended to damage the reputation of an opposition lawmaker who has lived in an independent relationship from her father for over 30 years."
The ACRC probe was the latest in a series of measures presented in the wake of a large land speculation scandal involving employees of the state-run Korea Land & Housing Corp. (LH) that shook the nation in March. It followed a similar one conducted on members of the ruling Democratic Party, in which 12 lawmakers were alleged to have been linked to questionable dealings in the past.
In June, the police-led probe reported over 500 suspected public sector land speculation cases to the prosecution for further investigation.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
