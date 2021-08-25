Seoul stocks turn to losses late Wed. morning on tapering uncertainties
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to losses late Wednesday morning in a choppy session, as investor caution increases over U.S. tapering uncertainties.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 10.94 points, or 0.35 percent, to trade at 3,127.36 points as of 11:25 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a solid start after rallying for the past two sessions.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite advanced 0.52 percent as investors are optimistic that the Federal Reserve may not hurry the timeline for rolling back its accommodative policies amid the spread of new coronavirus variants.
The KOSPI erased its earlier gains in the late morning as investors increasingly took to the sidelines ahead of the Fed chief's Jackson Hole gathering in Wyoming on Friday (U.S. time).
Tech, bio and bank large caps retreated, while steel and chemical advanced.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 0.79 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipped 1.9 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver decreased 1.6 percent, with giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics shedding 0.94 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 0.95 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem added 1.27 percent. Top bank stock Kakao Bank slumped 3.63 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,167.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.8 percent from the previous session's close.
