Afghan evacuees to be housed in central county of Jincheon
JINCHEON, South Korea, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Some 380 Afghans will temporarily stay in a state-run institute in Jincheon, 91 kilometers south of Seoul, when they arrive in the country this week in a frenzied evacuation, the county's head said Wednesday.
The evacuees, including approximately 100 children, will stay at the Leadership Campus of the National Human Resources Development Institute, Jincheon County Mayor Song Gi-seop said during a meeting with the residents.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said military planes carrying the evacuees will arrive at Incheon International Airport on Thursday, and they are coming not as refugees but as "persons of special merit."
The evacuees are medical professionals, vocational trainers, IT experts and interpreters who worked for Korea's embassy and its humanitarian and relief facilities in Afghanistan, as well as their family members, the ministry said.
Upon arrival, they will be tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine at the state facility in the county. They are said to stay there for about six weeks.
The Ministry of Justice plans to hold a session during the day to provide the residents with further details on the plan.
"The opinions of the residents are important and I will pass your thoughts to the (central) government," the mayor said, adding he will also deliver concerns over virus transmissions and any negative impacts of the plan on the county's image and its economy.
