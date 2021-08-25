S. Korea's evacuation operation for Afghans marked by security, logistical hurdles, unforeseen misfortunes
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's evacuation operations for Afghans, now in their final stage, have been marked by security and logistical hurdles, and unforeseen misfortunes, Seoul officials said Wednesday, stressing their "moral" responsibility to bring them out of harm's way.
Some 380 Afghans, including dozens who had aided Seoul's efforts to help rebuild the war-torn Afghanistan, are set to arrive in Korea aboard military aircraft Thursday. But their current respite belied a series of perilous moments to flee Taliban rule.
The evacuees are medical professionals, IT experts, vocational trainers and interpreters who worked for South Korea's embassy in Kabul and other operations. They have faced risks of Taliban retaliation although the Islamic movement pledged to grant amnesty to all people.
A key challenge started even from the beginning of Seoul's evacuation operations, which officials here said were intended to fulfill Korea's "moral" responsibility and its obligation as a member of the international community.
A big chunk of Afghan evacuation applicants had to slog their way through Taliban checkpoints and other obstacles to reach the Kabul international airport, the key gateway to the outside world, currently secured by U.S. and Turkish forces.
Despite the Taliban group striving to project a more moderate image, burgeoning reports of its brutality underscored the urgency of humanitarian operations for the evacuees.
The evacuees' difficulty finding safe access to the airport was reflected in an increase in the number of the Afghans having suddenly lost contact with Korean Embassy staff in Kabul -- a development that Seoul officials called "unfortunate."
Seoul initially planned to bring a total of 427 Afghans to Korea. But the number has been winnowed down to about 380.
"One of them has recently suffered a gunshot wound, a reason why we had to quicken the evacuation efforts given that they could be exposed to terror risks," a Seoul official said.
Media footage of a countless number of Afghans scrambling to enter the airport highlighted the stark image of the chaos that unfolded as the U.S. military has been pulling out its troops to end nearly 20 years of war.
Securing flights to Korea was another difficult task as Korean civilian flights cannot fly to Afghanistan designated as a dangerous destination. Chartering foreign flights wasn't an easy task either due to the sheer size of evacuees. Korea thus chose to send three military planes.
Despite years of their work in Korean facilities -- long enough to confirm their identities, Seoul authorities conducted detailed screenings on the Afghans in cooperation with friendly nations with screening data and expertise.
The screening process, as done by other countries, including the U.S., came amid a lingering debate in Korea over whether Korea is ready to embrace the unprecedented influx of foreigners.
"We have known one another for two years, or even eight years without any problem," the Seoul official said. "We understand citizens can raise an issue, but the government will make its best efforts to reassure them."
The Korean public remains divided, with some espousing their arrival on humanitarian concerns and in line with Korea's enhanced global stature, and others raising questions about potential security and other risks.
A similar debate raged in 2018 when hundreds of Yemeni asylum seekers arrived on the country's southern resort island of Jeju, capitalizing on its visa-free program for short-term tourists.
"South Korea is a country heavily reliant on trade and overseas activities, meaning there would be many situations in which we need foreign locals' support," Nam Chang-hee, a professor of international politics at Inha University, said.
"If we reject them when we received help from them, then we might find it difficult to ask for support overseas," he added.
But there are still opponents.
"Our citizens are also going through hardships due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic," a citizen in Gimpo, west of Seoul, said. "Do we need to accept the evacuees."
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
