S. Korea, Colombia sign MOU on veterans affairs cooperation
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Colombia agreed Wednesday to boost cooperation and exchanges in the veterans affairs field and to extend support for those who fought in 1950-53 Korean War, the veterans affairs ministry said.
South Korea's Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs (MPVA) and the Colombian defense ministry inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Seoul earlier in the day, under which the two sides vowed to seek exchanges between their high-level officials and establish a regular consultative body to share and jointly develop measures for veterans, according to the ministry.
President Moon Jae-in and his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque attended the signing event. Duque has been in South Korea for a three-day state visit since Tuesday.
"We, in particular, will actively explore ways to show our respect to the elderly veterans who took part in the Korean War and push to organize exchange programs for their descendants," the ministry said in a release.
On the occasion of the summit, the ministry invited two Colombian veterans, along with their family members, to South Korea and has held various events, it added.
Colombia sent 5,100 troops to the war, which broke out on June 25, 1950, to help South Korea fight the North, backed by the Soviet Union and China. Of them, 213 were killed in action, and 448 were wounded. It was the only Latin American country to dispatch troops during the war.
The two Koreas are still technically at war as the conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
S. Korea to buy 2 tln won worth of gov't bonds to repay national debt
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
Korean hit films set to be remade in U.S., Spain
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
Tottenham's Son Heung-min healthy enough to play in World Cup qualifiers
-
(LEAD) 3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
USFK members allegedly hold 'no mask' dance party on base amid pandemic
-
(LEAD) New cases spike to over 2,000 again, infections in Seoul at record high