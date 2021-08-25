KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SSANGYONGCNE 8,110 UP 140
KAL 30,300 UP 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,400 UP 60
LG Corp. 93,800 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 153,000 UP 11,000
AmoreG 56,700 DN 200
HyundaiMtr 209,500 0
BoryungPharm 17,000 DN 900
L&L 12,250 DN 250
LOTTE 35,600 UP 50
GCH Corp 31,300 UP 100
LotteChilsung 141,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,710 UP 20
POSCO 326,000 UP 6,000
Hyosung 116,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 67,800 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 48,450 UP 800
Shinsegae 261,000 DN 1,000
Nongshim 301,000 DN 3,500
F&F Holdings 43,200 DN 5,050
Ottogi 521,000 DN 7,000
DB INSURANCE 59,000 UP 500
SamsungElec 75,700 UP 100
NHIS 13,000 UP 100
DongwonInd 242,000 UP 7,000
SK Discovery 48,750 DN 350
LS 65,900 UP 100
GC Corp 318,500 DN 6,500
GS E&C 40,950 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 776,000 UP 6,000
IlyangPharm 33,750 UP 450
KPIC 228,000 UP 6,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,780 UP 40
SKC 152,500 UP 3,000
GS Retail 34,050 UP 450
HyundaiMipoDock 78,200 UP 400
HMM 39,650 UP 350
S-Oil 91,500 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 48,900 DN 700
MERITZ SECU 5,210 UP 60
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
S. Korea to buy 2 tln won worth of gov't bonds to repay national debt
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
Korean hit films set to be remade in U.S., Spain
Tottenham's Son Heung-min healthy enough to play in World Cup qualifiers
(LEAD) 3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry
USFK members allegedly hold 'no mask' dance party on base amid pandemic
(LEAD) New cases spike to over 2,000 again, infections in Seoul at record high